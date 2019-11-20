1 man killed, 2 wounded in shooting inside barber shop in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting inside a barber shop in Newark Tuesday night, police said.
The shooting happened shortly before 8:40 p.m. at 80 Clinton Place.
One of the two wounded victims is reportedly in critical condition.
There is no word yet on what led to the shooting. The incident is under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
It was the second shooting in two days in Newark after four people were shot, one fatally, on South 8th Street on Monday.
