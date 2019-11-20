1 man killed, 2 wounded in shooting inside barber shop in Newark

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting inside a barber shop in Newark Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 8:40 p.m. at 80 Clinton Place.

One of the two wounded victims is reportedly in critical condition.

There is no word yet on what led to the shooting. The incident is under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

It was the second shooting in two days in Newark after four people were shot, one fatally, on South 8th Street on Monday.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countyshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
National security aide testifies Trump phone call was 'improper'
Man fatally shot, school bus hit by gunfire in Brooklyn
Brooklyn man's conviction overturned after 2 decades in prison
Video: Truck slides toward 2 troopers helping stranded driver
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and breezy
James Van Der Beek reveals his wife suffered a miscarriage
Missing NJ woman: Person of interest gets bail in child porn case
Show More
Correction officers who guarded Jeffrey Epstein criminally charged
NY college student, 20, dies in fall from cliff at upstate park
2 K-9 puppies in NJ named for officers who died in line of duty
Vegan man suing Burger King over Impossible Whopper grilling
Police kill fox after it attacks 5 people in New Jersey town
More TOP STORIES News