1 person dead, 3 others wounded in shooting in Newark

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities say one person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting in Newark Monday.

Police were called to the 100 block of South 8th Street when shots rang out shortly after 5 p.m.

The identity of the person killed has not yet been released. The three wounded victims suffered non-critical injuries, according to police.

There is no word yet on what led to the shooting.

One witness who lives in the area said it sounded like a gun battle involving more than one shooter.

The incident is under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Officials reopened South 8th Street Monday night after investigators finished collecting their evidence and towed some cars from the block.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countyshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Fired NJ officer says he wasn't involved in assault
NJ lawmakers seek voter approval to legalize marijuana
AccuWeather: Clouds break, temps turn milder
Be Kind: Bagel shop clerk drives 7 hours to return key fob
Wrongfully convicted man to sue Suffolk County after 33 years in jail
Twins prospect Ryan Costello, 23, found dead in New Zealand
'Terrifying': Burst pipe fills family's NYCHA apartment with steam
Show More
Defendant in NYC bike path attack that killed 8 speaks out in court
3 'Jeopardy!' legends to battle it out for $1 million
Steam leak, eruption shuts down block in Midtown
Derek Jeter among 18 newcomers on Hall of Fame ballot
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
More TOP STORIES News