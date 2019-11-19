1 person dead, 3 others wounded in shooting in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities say one person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting in Newark Monday.Police were called to the 100 block of South 8th Street when shots rang out shortly after 5 p.m.The identity of the person killed has not yet been released. The three wounded victims suffered non-critical injuries, according to police.There is no word yet on what led to the shooting.One witness who lives in the area said it sounded like a gun battle involving more than one shooter.The incident is under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.Officials reopened South 8th Street Monday night after investigators finished collecting their evidence and towed some cars from the block.----------