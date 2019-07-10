1-month-old boy safe after allegedly being abducted by father in Queens

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A 1-month-old allegedly taken by his father from a home in Queens Wednesday morning was found safe after a brief barricade situation in Brooklyn.Authorities say the boy was taken from the Jackson Heights apartment after a domestic dispute between the parents.The child's 27-year-old mother stated to police that during a verbal altercation with her 32-year-old boyfriend, he grabbed her by the neck and began to choke her.She said he then grabbed a kitchen knife and menaced her, prompting her to flee to a neighbor's apartment to call 911.During that time, the boyfriend allegedly took their son, got into a taxi and fled.Police determined the child might be in danger and began to search for the father. They located him hours later inside an apartment on North Portland Avenue in Fort Greene.Authorities say the man did not immediately agree to come out of the apartment with the infant, and specialized NYPD units started communicating with him and helped talk him out safely.The infant was not injured but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.The mother was treated at Elmhurst Hospital for neck bruising.----------