1 person of interest in custody connected to Times Square shooting that injured 3, including child

By Eyewitness News
LIVE | Police hold briefing on Times Square shooting

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A person of interest is in custody after two women and a four-year-old girl were shot in Times Square.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday. Four men in front of 1515 Broadway reportedly got into a fight when at least one pulled a gun and started shooting at the others.

The bullets missed, and instead struck the three victims. They were all taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



The four-year-old was struck in the thigh and will undergo surgery. One adult was struck in the thigh, and the second adult was struck in the back.

A woman and a three-year-old child were shot in Times Square on Saturday.



None of the victims knew each other.

The four men who were in the fight fled the scene.

Two people were shot, including a child in Times Square, police say.



The investigation is ongoing.

According to COMPSTAT data, there have been less than 55 shootings since 2006 in Times Square and the neighboring police precinct, with less than seven actually occurring in Times Square.



