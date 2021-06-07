1 person wounded in apparent police-involved shooting in Bayonne

The person was shot on the third floor of the home on West 1st Street at around 6:45 a.m. Monday.
The person is in unknown condition.
Police were responding to a report of a person with a knife at the time of the shooting.
The NJ Attorney General's Office is investigating.
This breaking news story will be updated.
