1 person wounded in apparent police-involved shooting in Bayonne

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was struck in an apparent police involved shooting in a Bayonne house.

The person was shot on the third floor of the home on West 1st Street at around 6:45 a.m. Monday.

The person is in unknown condition.



Police were responding to a report of a person with a knife at the time of the shooting.

The NJ Attorney General's Office is investigating.

This breaking news story will be updated.

