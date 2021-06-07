1 person wounded in apparent police-involved shooting in Bayonne

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10746377" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say a pedestrian was hit by a scooter around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th St. on the Upper West Side.

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was struck in an apparent police involved shooting in a Bayonne house.The person was shot on the third floor of the home on West 1st Street at around 6:45 a.m. Monday.The person is in unknown condition.Police were responding to a report of a person with a knife at the time of the shooting.The NJ Attorney General's Office is investigating.----------