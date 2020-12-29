1 suspect in custody, 1 hospitalized after Brooklyn police-involved shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9055157" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officials say it's a "Christmas miracle" that an NYPD officer shot in the back was saved by his bulletproof vest.

Due to a police involved shooting, please avoid the area of Lenox Road & Rogers Avenue in Brooklyn (@NYPD67Pct).



Expect heavy delays & a large police presence in the area. Plan an alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/hfHoCjm1JO — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 28, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9151148" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The encounter was caught on video and has since gone viral, prompting accusations of racial profiling and injustice.

BROOKYLN, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting took place in Brooklyn Monday night, according to officials.According to NYPD Police Chief of Department Terence Monahan, police received 911 calls of a man with a gun on Lenox Road around 5:45 p.m.He says when cops arrived to the scene, they found a man, who did not match the description given to police, holding a gun.Officers took the suspect into custody and recovered the weapon.Monahan says while officers were taking the suspect into custody, a second man, who did fit the original description, rushed towards the officers and reached for his waist like he was pulling out a gun, but he didn't.One officer fired two shots at the man, who was struck once in his right leg.The suspect was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.An officer was also taken to the hospital for observation.The first suspect was arrested for gun possession.Police are asking people to avoid the area of Lenox Road and Rogers Avenue.They say to expect heavy delays and a large police presence in the area.----------