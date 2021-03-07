1 woman killed, another man wounded in shooting in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn

Police officers responded to Atlantic Avenue near Lincoln Avenue in Cypress Hills just after 6:15 a.m. for a 911 call reporting shots fired.
They found Stephanie Munoz, 28, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
EMS Munoz her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Officers were then told about another victim, a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso. There is no word on his condition.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
