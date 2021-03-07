1 woman killed, another man wounded in shooting in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was killed and another man was wounded when a gunman opened fire in Brooklyn Sunday.

Police officers responded to Atlantic Avenue near Lincoln Avenue in Cypress Hills just after 6:15 a.m. for a 911 call reporting shots fired.

They found Stephanie Munoz, 28, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

EMS Munoz her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officers were then told about another victim, a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso. There is no word on his condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

MORE NEWS: NYPD search for gunman seen firing shots inside Manhattan store, 1 injured
EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance videos shows gunman targeting two men.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypress hillsbrooklyndeadly shootingfatal shootingman injuredshootingwoman killed
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo says he's not resigning because of allegations
Restaurants outside of NYC can increase to 75% capacity soon
When House votes on COVID bill, Americans get 3rd stimulus check
2 men arrested in death of 19-year-old found wrapped in plastic
Officers hurt, property damaged at rowdy party in Boulder
Suspect sought in shooting of 59-year-old man at NYC bus stop
Biden's approval on COVID-19 steady as US wary about reopening: POLL
Show More
COVID Updates: Superspreading concerns for NBA All-Star Game, spring break
Daytona motorcycle rally goes on despite pandemic
Stimulus bill moves to House this week after Senate passage
George Floyd's cause of death, ex-cop's force will be keys at trial
Biden marking 'Bloody Sunday' by signing voting rights order
More TOP STORIES News