1 woman killed, another man wounded in shooting in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn

Surveillance videos shows gunman targeting two men.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was killed and another man was wounded when a gunman opened fire in Brooklyn Sunday.Police officers responded to Atlantic Avenue near Lincoln Avenue in Cypress Hills just after 6:15 a.m. for a 911 call reporting shots fired.They found Stephanie Munoz, 28, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.EMS Munoz her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.Officers were then told about another victim, a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso. There is no word on his condition.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.----------