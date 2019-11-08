10 injected with insulin instead of flu shot at home for disabled residents in Oklahoma

BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a frightening medical mistake in Oklahoma.

Authorities say 10 people who thought they were being injected with the flu vaccine were actually given insulin.

The error happened Wednesday at Jacquelyn House, a facility for disabled residents.

When police arrived, they say it was a chaotic scene as patients were reacting to the insulin.

"All these people are symptomatic, laying on the ground, needing help but can't communicate what they need," Chief Tracy Roles with the Bartlesville Police Department.

Fortunately all of the patients are OK.

Investigators say a pharmacist was contracted to give the patients flu shots, but somehow the syringes were filled with insulin.

