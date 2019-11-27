10-year-old boy, 2 teens among 5 shot on Bronx street

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- A manhunt is underway after five people, including a 10-year-old boy and two teenagers, were shot in the Bronx Wednesday afternoon.

The gunshots rang out just before 4 p.m. on East 153rd Street and Courtlandt Avenue in the Melrose section.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time, but it does not appear any of the injuries are life threatening.

Authorities identified the other victims as a 15-year-old boy, a 19-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman.

They were rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests were immediately made, and police were canvassing the area of Third Avenue and East 152nd Street for the gunman.

