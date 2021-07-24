NYU security guard stabs supervisor multiple times after verbal dispute: Police

Officials say around 12:55 a.m. Saturday, a New York University security guard stabbed his supervisor multiple times.
They say the incident happened at NYU dorm located at 400 Broome St.
According to police, the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal dispute before the attack.
The 45-year-old victim was stabbed in the neck, stomach and back.
He's in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.
It's unknown what the verbal dispute was about.
