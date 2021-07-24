NYU security guard stabs supervisor multiple times after verbal dispute: Police

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Weekend Update

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- An NYU security supervisor has been hospitalized after he was stabbed multiple times by an employee, according to police.

Officials say around 12:55 a.m. Saturday, a New York University security guard stabbed his supervisor multiple times.

They say the incident happened at NYU dorm located at 400 Broome St.

ALSO READ | Investigation underway after 3 found dead inside Long Island home
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities say one man and two women were found shot inside. A baby was found inside the home unharmed.



According to police, the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal dispute before the attack.

The 45-year-old victim was stabbed in the neck, stomach and back.

He's in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.

MORE NEWS: Seagull hits teen in face while on Jersey Shore ride
EMBED More News Videos

Georgia and Kiley who live near Weatherly, Pennsylvania got quite the surprise visitor while on a ride at Morey's Piers in Wildwood, New Jersey.



It's unknown what the verbal dispute was about.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower manhattanmanhattannew york citynyustabbingsecurityworker stabbed
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man charged in series of attacks inside Inwood park
Black car buyer's experience marred by dealer's 'racist' Facebook post
AccuWeather: Better half of weekend
Police shoot man after he allegedly swung metal pipe at officers
Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?
LeVar Burton taking over as 'Jeopardy!' guest host Monday
US purchase extra Pfizer doses for children, possible booster shots
Show More
Bumble match turns in Jan. 6 suspect who allegedly whipped police
Minor league baseball to return to Staten Island
COVID Updates: Most unvaccinated unlikely to get shots, new poll finds
Search for bodies concludes at FL condo collapse site
Radio host changes tune on vaccinations after hospitalized with COVID
More TOP STORIES News