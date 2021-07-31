Sports

Baseball is now the official sport of New York

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- America's pastime is now the Empire State's official sport.

On Friday, Governor Cuomo signed legislation designating baseball as the official sport of New York.



The governor thanked the fourth grade class of Cooperstown Elementary School for stepping up to the plate and proposing the bill.

Cooperstown, New York is of course where the Baseball Hall of Fame is located.

