11 hospitalized after carbon monoxide incident in Brooklyn

11 people were hospitalized following a carbon monoxide incident in Brooklyn Sunday morning.Authorities responded to a 911 call at 7:45 a.m. at a three-story apartment house on Lincoln Place in Weeksville.The NYPD, FDNY and EMS arrived at the scene and evacuated residents due to high levels of carbon monoxide, measured at 450 parts per million.The victims were taken to Brookdale Hospital, where three people were in critical condition. The others were suffering from minor ailments.The building is being vented. Authorities say a faulty furnace pipe appears to have been the cause of the incident.