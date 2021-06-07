12-year-old shot in Bronx, suspect caught on camera

It happened Saturday in the Bronx on Wythe Place.
The gunman opened fire, hitting the child in the ankle and the man in the chest.
Both victims are hospitalized in stable condition.
Video of the suspect was captured by two different surveillance cameras.
Police are asking for the public's help tracking him down.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
MORE NEWS: Actress Lisa Banes in critical condition after hit by scooter at Manhattan intersection
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip