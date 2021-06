12-year-old shot in Bronx, suspect caught on camera

EMBED >More News Videos Police say a pedestrian was hit by a scooter around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th St. on the Upper West Side.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD has released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a 12-year-old girl and 25-year-old man.It happened Saturday in the Bronx on Wythe Place.The gunman opened fire, hitting the child in the ankle and the man in the chest.Both victims are hospitalized in stable condition.Video of the suspect was captured by two different surveillance cameras.Police are asking for the public's help tracking him down.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------