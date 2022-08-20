Man attacked, 83-year-old woman pushed to ground in Central Park

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who attacked a man and an elderly woman in Central Park.

Police say a 34-year-old man was simply sitting on a bench, not far from Wollman Rink when he was hit in the face around 10 a.m. Saturday.

As the attacker ran off, he pushed an 83-year-old woman, causing her to fall and hit her head.

The man refused medical attention.

The woman is in the hospital and is expected to be okay.

