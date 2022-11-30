Firefighters work to put out severe fire inside Queens deli; subway temporarily affected

MASPETH, Queens (WABC) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a fire tearing through a deli in Maspeth, Queens.

Officials say flames shot through the roof of the Metro Deli on Metropolitan Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Fortunately, no one has been hurt.

The fire did impact subway service on the M line. As firefighters worked on the scene, there is a suspension between Myrtle Avenue and Middle Village-Metropolitan Avenue.

This story is still developing. Check back for updates.

