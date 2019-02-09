At least 14 people were injured in a school bus crash in the Bronx.It happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Claremont Parkway and Fulton Avenue in the Claremont section.Video from the Citizen app shows the bus after it slammed into numerous cars.Police said 13 teenagers suffered minor injuries and an adult suffered a serious injury.The cause of the accident remains under investigation.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------