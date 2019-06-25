13-year-old charged in attack on mom, teen in New Jersey

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 13-year-old boy is under arrest, accused of attacking a mother and her teenage son as they walked home from school with the woman's 1-year-old daughter in a stroller in New Jersey last week.Authorities say the assault occurred around 5 p.m. on June 19, on Lexington Avenue near the intersection with Monroe Street in Passaic.The woman and her 13-year-old son were walking with the stroller when the juvenile suspect approached them.Police say that when the mother stepped in front of the teen, he struck her, causing her to temporarily lose consciousness and fall to the sidewalk.The suspect also allegedly struck the woman's son in the face.The woman was treated at the hospital for facial fractures and a concussion.The suspect was charged with one count each of aggravated assault and simple assault, and he was released to his parents pending an appearance in the Family Court.The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Passaic Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-365-3939.