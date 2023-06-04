Flatbush fire may have been sparked by e-bike

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A fire in Brooklyn may have been sparked by an e-bike.
Flames erupted inside a building on Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush on Saturday around 2 p.m.
It took more than an hour to get the situation under control.
The FDNY says it traced the flames to a first-floor storage closet.
No one was injured.
