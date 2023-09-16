WATCH LIVE

Lawsuit accuses salad chain Sweetgreen of having a 'hostile workplace'

Eyewitness News
Saturday, September 16, 2023 12:44AM
In a lawsuit filed on Thursday, 10 employees say Sweetgreen and two general managers in particular discriminated against, harassed, and demeaned Black employees.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The popular salad chain, Sweetgreen is accused of having a hostile workplace at several New York City locations.

In a lawsuit filed on Thursday, 10 employees say Sweetgreen and two general managers in particular discriminated against, harassed, and demeaned Black employees.

The lawsuit alleges that the Black employees were passed over for promotions and given 'undesirable' shifts.

The general managers in question are both Hispanic.

A spokesperson for Sweetgreen responded to the lawsuit saying Sweetgreen is 'committed to diversity' and they take these accusations seriously and do not tolerate any form of harassment.

