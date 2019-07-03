14-year-old girl, 9-year-old brother missing in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey -- Police in Newark are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl and her 9-year-old brother.

Treazure Greene was reported missing along with her brother early Wednesday morning.

The siblings were reported missing from the 100 block of South 7th Street at 2 a.m.

Treazure is described at 5'7" tall and 120 lbs. with a dark brown complexion. She has dark brown box-braids with ribbons in her hair and is likely carrying a purple piece of luggage with multi-colored dots.

Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose believes that one of the children ran away once before.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Treazure Greene and her brother are asked to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for man who attempted to abduct girl on Long Island
LIVE | Funeral for retired NYPD detective who died of 9/11-related cancer
800-pound shark pings off the coast of Cape May
14-year-old boy put on wrong international flight at Newark
AccuWeather: Warm and humid with some spotty storms
Man wanted in attempted sex assault in Stuyvesant Town
Man livestreams firing gun to impress girlfriend, gets arrested
Show More
Tanks, fighters readied for Trump's July 4th celebration but cost not being disclosed
Search called off for missing NJ couple in Barbados
NYC bike lane plan will eliminate 400 parking spaces on UWS
Police: Man fleeing burglary in New Jersey killed in crash
What to know about today's total solar eclipse
More TOP STORIES News