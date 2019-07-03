14-year-old girl, 9-year-old brother missing in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey -- Police in Newark are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl and her 9-year-old brother.Treazure Greene was reported missing along with her brother early Wednesday morning.The siblings were reported missing from the 100 block of South 7th Street at 2 a.m.Treazure is described at 5'7" tall and 120 lbs. with a dark brown complexion. She has dark brown box-braids with ribbons in her hair and is likely carrying a purple piece of luggage with multi-colored dots.Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose believes that one of the children ran away once before.Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Treazure Greene and her brother are asked to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.----------