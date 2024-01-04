4 people injured, including 2 children, after fire breaks out in Bronx home

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters battled an all-hands fire Wednesday evening in the Bronx that left four people injured, including two children.

At around 5 p.m., FDNY responded the reports of a fire in the basement of a home on Barnes Avenue.

Four people were injured, including two children and two adults.

Three of the victims suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the victims is in critical condition.

The fire was placed under control shortly after 6 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

