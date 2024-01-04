4 people injured, including 2 children, after fire breaks out in Bronx home

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters battled an all-hands fire Wednesday evening in the Bronx that left four people injured, including two children.
At around 5 p.m., FDNY responded the reports of a fire in the basement of a home on Barnes Avenue.
Four people were injured, including two children and two adults.
Three of the victims suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
One of the victims is in critical condition.
The fire was placed under control shortly after 6 p.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.