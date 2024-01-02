7-year-old girl pulled from Staten Island house fire in critical condition

Citizen App video captured smoke billowing from the second floor of a home on Staten Island.

Citizen App video captured smoke billowing from the second floor of a home on Staten Island.

Citizen App video captured smoke billowing from the second floor of a home on Staten Island.

Citizen App video captured smoke billowing from the second floor of a home on Staten Island.

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A 7-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a fire at a home on Staten Island on Monday, according to police.

FDNY officials say the fire started around 5:30 p.m. at a two-story home at 110 Brookside Ave.

Twelve units, including 60 fire and EMS personnel, responded to the scene.

Citizen App video captured smoke billowing from the second floor of the home as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

Police say a 7-year-old girl was pulled from the fire in critical condition. She taken to Richmond University Medical Center.

The fire was placed under control just before 6:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.