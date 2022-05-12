15-year-old girl fatally shot in head, 4 others wounded in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 15-year-old girl was killed and four others wounded in a shooting in New Jersey Wednesday night.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the area of Madison and Essex streets in Paterson

When police arrived at the scene, they found the 15-year-old girl on the street with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity has not yet been released, though she was said to be a resident of North Haledon.

The four other victims were identified as a 29-year-old man, a 26-year-old man, a 32-year-old man, and a 21-year-old man, all from Paterson.

They were all treated at St. Joseph's University Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is urged to call the tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org, or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

----------
