Emmy hosts Eugene Levy and Dan Levy ready to make Emmys history again

The father and son hosting team share opening monologue plans and any show surprises in the works for the 76th Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Eugene Levy and Dan Levy were part of Emmys history when the final season of "Schitt's Creek" swept the comedy categories in 2020. Now the father and son, both four-time Emmy winners, will take the Emmy stage again as hosts.

On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio sat down with Eugene and Dan to talk about what they hope their mark will be on this year's show and any plans for surprises.

"We hope to kick it off in a way that's kind of energized, makes people feel good and then we launch into the show," Eugene said.

Yeah, it's celebratory," Dan added. "You know... there are times where you watch award shows and the hosts are really, you know, they're roasting. Which don't get me wrong, I love (but) I don't think we have it in our DNA to like, scorched earth this Emmys and just throw everybody under the bus."

"Canadians don't do that," Eugene said.

"Emmy hosts always bring some surprises or the shows have surprises," Pennachio said. "Can you give me a number about how many times we might be surprised watching the Emmys this year?"

"11, Eugene joked.

"It may be B.S. but I like the confidence in it, Pennacchio said."

"I'm also going with 11," Dan said.

You can catch Eugene Levy in the newest season of "Only Murders in the Building" on Hulu.

All six seasons of the Emmy-winning "Schitt's Creek" starring Eugene and Dan Levy are on Hulu as well.

Tune in to the 76th Emmy Awards, Sunday, Sept. 15, 8e/5p on ABC.

"On The Red Carpet" arrival coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on ABC and streams at OnTheRedCarpet.com.

