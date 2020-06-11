16-year-old boy tased by NYPD during protest, family says

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the NYPD is investigating claims that a 16-year-old Bronx middle school student who was tased and arrested for setting fires during a night of vandalism was taken to the hospital without his family being notified.

The family of Jahmel Leach wants answers about the June 1 arrest for fifth degree arson, a misdemeanor, during looting on East Fordham Road that ended with his being tased and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital.

Family members will be holding a 3:30 p.m. news conference outside the Bronx District Attorney's Office.

The family said he wasn't taking part in the vandalism, only watching, and his mother was not notified of the arrest by police until he arrived at the hospital, a violation of recently passed legislation

NYPD says they have body camera footage of the teen lighting a pile of rubbish on the street, and him first telling responding officers, "I didn't set the fire," before saying, "They made me do it."

He was then tased. Officers initially spotted him leaving a vandalized T Mobile store, but not in possession of any property, an NYPD official added.

The family added that an officer involved in the incident later told the boy's mother, "I'm sorry. He is so tall I thought he was an adult when I took him down."

The teen and his family confronted Mayor de Blasio at a memorial service in Brooklyn for George Floyd last Thursday.

Wednesday night, Mayor de Blasio tweeted, "I've spoken to Jahmel's family and I'm really troubled by what they told me. We're going to get them answers. The NYPD has launched an investigation into what happened."



Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza also commented on Twitter saying he is "horrified."



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxnypdpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed, children injured in crash on I-287 in NJ
Man accused of bringing explosives to hospital due in court
AccuWeather: Thunderstorm threat Thursday
1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits
Driver, pedestrian dead after fiery crash in Bronx
Group slashes cab driver's hands, steals vehicle in Staten Island
Police search for gunman who shot at NYPD vehicle
Show More
Video shows group wanted in looting of Manhattan AT&T store
NJ man pleads for kidney transplant after donor changes mind
Coronavirus Updates: Fifth Ave. stores reopening; NYC urges testing, distancing
NJ barbershop owner creating buzz over haircutting strategy
7 on your Side Investigates the 'forgotten' pandemic group
More TOP STORIES News