NYPD Crime Stats: 166% increase in shootings fuels rise in violent crime across NYC

There were 242 shootings last month, compared to 91 in August of 2019 -- a 166% increase. The number of shootings rose in all boroughs except Staten Island.
The number of murders citywide increased from 36 to 53 for the month, a 47% rise.
Robberies climbed 4%, and burglaries jumped 22%
Overall, crime for August 2020 increased from 9,033 to 9,093, a .7% increase thanks to a 17.5% reduction in grand larcenies. Rapes also decreased by 22%, but the NYPD says rape continues to be underreported.
The NYPD's efforts to address the surging violence includes shifting officers to areas experiencing upticks in shootings, collecting timely intelligence about crime and criminal conditions and addressing them in real time, a combination of short and long-term investigations to root out the persistent drivers of violence, and having officers engage with residents at the grassroots level through Neighborhood Policing to focus on the problems and solve them locally.
"Despite all the continuing challenges, our NYPD officers are undaunted," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said. "The work of our officers represents the best of the policing profession, and it continues as they increasingly engage with all of our community partners to protect life, prevent crime and build safer neighborhoods."
Related: Is there an NYPD work slowdown? City officials want an investigation
Annually, murders are +34%, with 291 this year vs. 217 in 2019 for the first eight months of the year.
The new stats come as activists are calling for more resources and a push for peace ahead of anticipated violence over Labor Day weekend.
Related: 3 killed in overnight violence across New York City
As the city prepares for the holiday weekend, which typically reflects an increase in shootings, community-based organizations are preparing to show a visible presence and increased deployment in order to diffuse conflict to the greatest extent possible.
The annual West Indian Day Parade will be celebrated in a series of small performances in an online Zoom event, where up to 3,000 people will be able to watch.
The parade is one of the city's biggest events and draws as many as three million people, a Labor Day tradition in New York to honor immigrants from the Caribbean. But while it has been an overwhelmingly festive event, it -- and the J'ouvert that precedes it -- has been marred by acts of violence in recent years.
As a results, community leaders and activists are urging people to stay off the streets this weekend and to celebrate their heritage in their own homes and backyards.
Related: Bystanders stop attempted rape on subway platform
Other Tuesday shootings include:
--3 p.m.: A 28-year-old man was shot in the neck at the intersection of Lenox Avenue and West 124th Street in Harlem. He was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
--4 a.m.: A 31-year-old man was shot in the leg on Trinity Avenue near Pontiac Place in the Bronx. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.
--2:10 a.m.: A 23-year-old man was shot in the stomach on Cruger Avenue near North Oak Drive in the Bronx. He was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.
--1:46 a.m.: A 29-year-old man was shot at Prospect Avenue and Elsmere Place in the Bronx. He attempted to drive to the hospital but crashed his 2019 Volkswagen. He was taken to St, Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Monday night shootings include:
--11:10 p.m.: A 42-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and the neck at the Astoria Houses in Queens. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.
--11 p.m.: A 22-year-old was shot in the groin after opening fire at another man at Jackson Avenue near East 147th Street in Bronx. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.
--11 p.m.: A 19-year-old woman was shot in the thigh on Castleton Avenue at West Street on Staten Island. She was taken to Richmond University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip