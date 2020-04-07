Coronavirus

Police arrest Texas teen accused of threatening to spread COVID-19

CARROLLTON, Texas -- Police have arrested a north Texas teenager who is accused of claiming to have COVID-19 and threatening to "willfully" spread the virus.

According to police in Carrollton, 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga was arrested early Tuesday morning after arranging for her surrender.

She was charged with terroristic threat, a third-degree felony.

Police said Maradiaga made a series of social media videos in which she purported to be intentionally spreading coronavirus.

Since her arrest, police said she stated being COVID-19 negative. Police still have not obtained proof whether she tested positive at all.

Her bond was set at $20,000. Under the condition of her bond, Maradiaga was ordered to quarantine for 21 days upon her release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sylvester turneroutbreakcoronavirus helpcoronavirussocial mediacoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus tipscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus deathstexas newscoronavirus testinghealth watchhealth carethreat
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How teens are coping with COVID-19
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
Ribbons of Remembrance: Westchester honors COVID-19 victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Show More
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
More TOP STORIES News