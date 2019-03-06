19 hurt, 2 critically, in Olinville, Bronx apartment fire

OLINVILLE, Bronx (WABC) -- Nineteen people were injured, two critically, in an apartment fire in the Bronx early Wednesday.The fire broke out around 6:15 a.m. inside the second floor of the Holland Avenue building and quickly spread throughout the building.Many residents had jumped out of windows to escape the flames. Fire officials said that one critically injured woman was found on the sidewalk with burns when they arrived on the scene. Another critically injured woman was also hospitalized.People watched the dramatic moment a firefighter climbed on top of a car to remove the woman who landed on top of it.Residents jumped from the second and third story windows with victims found in the front and rear of the building.Some of the injured were found at the scene, while fire officials discovered several others who had also jumped out windows at Montefiore Medical Center.Ten people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries at Jacobi Medical Center, Montefiore Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.The rest of the injured refused medical attention or were treated at the scene and released.The cause of the fire is under investigation, but at this point does not appear criminal.----------