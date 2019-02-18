19-year-old woman wounded in shooting at bodega in Paterson

Toni Yates has the details from Paterson.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are investigating a shooting that left a young woman injured Monday afternoon at a bodega in New Jersey.

The incident happened at around 2 p.m. at the Temple Deli and Grocery on Temple Street in Paterson.

Upon arrival police found the victim, a 19-year-old Clifton resident, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was reportedly shot in the leg.

The woman was taken to Saint Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with information to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.
