HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for two armed men who attacked a food cart vendor in Manhattan.
Investigators say the men pushed their way into the food cart early Monday morning on Tenth Avenue and 45th Street in Hell's Kitchen.
One of the suspects then punched the 57-year-old vendor in the chest.
The other suspect took his phone before the two ran off.
The victim refused medical attention.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
2 armed robbers wanted for attacking food cart vendor in Hell's Kitchen
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More