2 armed robbers wanted for attacking food cart vendor in Hell's Kitchen

By Eyewitness News
HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for two armed men who attacked a food cart vendor in Manhattan.

Investigators say the men pushed their way into the food cart early Monday morning on Tenth Avenue and 45th Street in Hell's Kitchen.

One of the suspects then punched the 57-year-old vendor in the chest.

The other suspect took his phone before the two ran off.

The victim refused medical attention.

