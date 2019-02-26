A car involved in a police chase flipped over in Westchester County Tuesday, and two suspects were arrested.Police say officers tried to pull over a stolen Honda CRV going north on the Hutchinson River Parkway near Mamaroneck Avenue in White Plains, but the driver failed to comply.The vehicle with two men inside continued across both lanes of Westchester Avenue, crashed through a fence and flipped, coming to a rest in a small median near the right lane of eastbound I-287 in Harrison.According to police, one man was apprehended immediately. The second suspect ran across lanes of I-287 until officers chasing on foot were able to apprehend him.Both suspects were injured in the rollover and taken to Westchester Medical Center.There are partial lanes closures still in effect on eastbound Westchester Avenue and eastbound I-287.----------