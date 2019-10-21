EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three people, including two children, were seriously injured in a fire that tore through an apartment building in Brooklyn Monday.
The flames broke out around 4 p.m on the top floor of six-story building on Linden Avenue in East Flatbush.
The FDNY says three victims were rushed two Kings County Hospital, two of them -- including one of the children -- in critical condition.
Authorities say one of the victims was found in a hallway that leads to the bedroom, while the other two were located in the bedroom.
No firefighters were injured.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
2 children among 3 seriously injured in Brooklyn apartment fire
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News