2 children among 3 seriously injured in Brooklyn apartment fire

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three people, including two children, were seriously injured in a fire that tore through an apartment building in Brooklyn Monday.

The flames broke out around 4 p.m on the top floor of six-story building on Linden Avenue in East Flatbush.

The FDNY says three victims were rushed two Kings County Hospital, two of them -- including one of the children -- in critical condition.

Authorities say one of the victims was found in a hallway that leads to the bedroom, while the other two were located in the bedroom.

No firefighters were injured.

Related topics:
new york cityeast flatbushbrooklynchild injuredfire
