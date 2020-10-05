2 children dead, others critical after 5-alarm fire in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two children are dead and others are in critical condition after a five-alarm fire in New Jersey Monday evening.

A spokesperson for Elizabeth Mayor J. Christian Bollwage said there's an ongoing, five-alarm fire along Elizabeth Avenue.

Two children were killed in the fire and others are in critical condition.

Earlier Monday, officials said three victims were pulled from the fire.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

