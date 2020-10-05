6 hurt, including 4-year-old boy and 2 firefighters, in East New York fire

The fire erupted in the building at 2300 Pitkin Avenue just after 1:15 a.m. Monday.
Firefighters arrived to find residents screaming out the windows for help.
BREAKING — four-year-old boy treated for serious burns after fire rips through a third floor apartment in East New York. Live update on channel 7 #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/CV13F4sX2X— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) October 5, 2020
They rushed into the building, found four residents and pulled them out
A four-year-old boy was rushed to the burn unit at New York Presbyterian Hospital - Cornell.
He was reported to have serious injuries.
Three others were injured -- two 37-year-old women and an 18-year-old man. They were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
