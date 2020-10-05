6 hurt, including 4-year-old boy and 2 firefighters, in East New York fire

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Six people were injured, including a four-year-old boy and two firefighters, in a fire on the top floor of an East New York, Brooklyn, apartment building.

The fire erupted in the building at 2300 Pitkin Avenue just after 1:15 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters arrived to find residents screaming out the windows for help.



They rushed into the building, found four residents and pulled them out

A four-year-old boy was rushed to the burn unit at New York Presbyterian Hospital - Cornell.

He was reported to have serious injuries.

Three others were injured -- two 37-year-old women and an 18-year-old man. They were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALSO READ:52-year-old man dead, firefighter injured in Brooklyn apartment fire
EMBED More News Videos

A 52-year-old man lost his life in the Wednesday night fire



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york cityeast new yorkbrooklynbuilding firefdnyapartment fire
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uber driver speaks out after company refuses to pay for trip from NY to Florida
Trump greets supporters following new details of his illness
AccuWeather: Shower to sun
NJ officials contact 206 people at Trump event at Bedminster
Mayor proposes shutdown of nonessential businesses, schools in 9 NYC ZIP codes
SUV crashes into home, tears open front wall
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for Spike Lee films, killed
Show More
Food stamp benefits going up as food prices rise
Seaplane crashes into Queens pier; 1 dead, 2 hurt
4-year-old in critical condition after being struck by car in Brooklyn
COVID Updates: NY to start 'direct enforcement' in hot spot ZIP codes
What authorities found inside a Queens karaoke bar ordered to shut down
More TOP STORIES News