52-year-old man dead, firefighter injured in Brooklyn apartment fire

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 52-year-old man was killed in an apartment fire in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

The fire was reported at a building at 874 Jefferson Avenue just after 7 p.m.

Officials responded to the call for the fire on the second floor of a three-story building.

One additional civilian and one firefighter suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The details surrounding the victim's death are not yet known.

The fire was under control shortly after 7:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

