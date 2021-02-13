2 dead after string of NYC subway train stabbings; NYPD to add 500 officers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10335347" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Violence broke out on Friday night during an apparent anti-NYPD protest.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are investigating two separate killings that happened on a New York City subway line overnight.Officials say a man was found with numerous stab wounds to his neck and torso onboard an A train around 11:30 p.m. Friday night stopped at the Mott Avenue subway station in Far Rockaway, Queens.EMS arrived and pronounced the unidentified victim dead at the scene.Just two hours later, a 44-year-old woman was found with several stab wounds throughout her body on an A train at West 207th Street and Broadway around 1:30 a.m.EMS also arrived and pronounced the female dead at the sceneOfficials say the two victims appear to have been homeless.Police are looking into whether the two stabbings are connected and if there is one suspect.There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.The killings are just the latest in a string of violent subway crimes in the city.In a joint statement from NYC Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg and TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano, they are calling for immediate increased NYPD presence on subways:"The recent horrifying attacks in the subway system are outrageous and unacceptable. Every customer, and each of our brave, heroic transit workers deserve a safe and secure transit system. We have been calling on the city to add more police to the system, and to do more to assist those who desperately need mental health assistance. The time for action is now. We are demanding that additional resources be put into the system to address this challenge immediately. Our hearts go out to the victims, as we cooperate with active investigations and urge prosecutors to pursue maximum penalties for perpetrators."NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea held a press conference Saturday afternoon regarding the recent string of attacks.He says the NYPD will increase patrol on the New York City transit system with an additional 500 officers."We will immediately commence a surge of officers to patrol both above and below ground to ensure that everyone that rides on our transit system on a daily basis not only is safe, but just as importantly, feel safe," Shea said. "This surge will result in an additional 500 offices, which is a significant increase to the staffing of our transit bureau, and they will be deployed immediately throughout New York City."----------