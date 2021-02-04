Family of man slashed across face in subway dispute speaks out, mayor denies crime problem

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The family of a man who was slashed across the face during a dispute on a subway train in Manhattan said his wounds were so deep, he was unable to talk.

Noel Quintana, 61, was on his way to the first of two jobs Wednesday morning when he was slashed across the face from cheek to cheek.

"When I saw him I started crying," Quintana's cousin, Vilma Veres, said. "No one helped him."

Police say he had been in a confrontation with another man while the two were riding on an L subway train.

Veres said the suspect was kicking Quintana's backpack and when he asked him to stop, the suspect attacked Quintana and fled when the train stopped at Union Station.

Quintana was left bleeding, he stumbled off the train, and was able to get help from a ticket booth attendant who called 911.

This is the latest of a series of subway attacks troubling the MTA, but Mayor Bill de Blasio refused to acknowledge a crime problem.

"We can talk about facts and encourage the people to understand the facts, or we can just create fear for the sake of fear. We choose the former. We choose to tell people that the NYPD is out there every day, protecting their safety," de Blasio said.

"When you look at the transit crime numbers, they are down significantly," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

Police are now searching for the attacker. They say he was wearing a black mask with a Louis Vuitton logo and a black North Face coat.

Quintana was treated at Bellevue Hospital.

ALSO READ | Snowy Owl spotted in Central Park for 2nd straight week
EMBED More News Videos

A rare Snowy Owl was spotted again in Central Park, one week after it was spotted for the first time in over 100 years.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east villagemanhattannew york citysubwaysubway crimeslashing
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother, 2-year-old daughter rescued after falling through ice
7 On Your Side investigates COVID vaccine racial divide
PD: Man impersonated officer, kidnapped and touched teen
Biden officials considering action on student loan relief
Mother meets baby delivered during COVID-19 coma
Greene regrets 'words of the past,' without specific apology | LIVE
3 correctional officers charged in inmate assaults at women's prison
Show More
Teen wakes up from 10-month coma to COVID-19 world
COVID Vaccine Updates: Mixing vaccine doses subject of study
Brazen robbery at Chanel store in NYC caught on camera
Horror icon named suspect in 'test malfunction' Amber Alert
NYC Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi talks COVID diagnosis
More TOP STORIES News