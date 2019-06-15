2 dead, father injured in Bronx domestic dispute

BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Two people are dead and one person was critically injured after a domestic dispute in the Bronx.A 10-year-old girl and her 30-year-old mother were fatally shot inside a home on Belmont Ave. near East 181st Street around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.The girl's 32-year-old father was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition after a self-inflicted gunshot wound.It is not clear what led up to the dispute.Police have not released the names of the victims.Police have not indicated whether or not a person is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.----------