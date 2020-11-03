2 dead in carbon monoxide incident in Brooklyn: FDNY

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were killed and several others were injured in a carbon monoxide incident in Brooklyn, the FDNY says.

Authorities responded to the scene at 170 Ave O around 8 p.m. Monday for reports of cardiac arrest which was determined to be carbon monoxide-related.

The call was upgraded to a hazardous material incident and of the six total patients, two were pronounced dead on the scene.

The other four people were all treated at the scene but refused to be taken to a hospital.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Utility companies have been notified and FDNY units remain on the scene.

The Department of Buildings said inspectors are on the scene.

ALSO READ | Caught on video: Man randomly punches child waiting for friend in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

A 12-year-old boy sitting on a Brooklyn curb while waiting for a friend was sucker-punched in a brutal caught-on-camera assault, and authorities are hoping the surveillance video w



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bensonhurstbrooklynnew york cityfdnycarbon monoxidedisaster
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo: Feds want personal information as part of vaccine plan
Caught on video: Man randomly punches child waiting for friend
The Countdown: Trump, Biden deliver closing arguments
Free food and other Election Day 2020 deals
Friendly's files for bankruptcy protection, cites COVID
Miracle kidney match leads to couple's home getting burglarized
How to handle politically opposite family, friends post-election
Show More
COVID Updates: Strict travel rules as NY cases rise
Bakery that predicted 3 races has clear leader before Election Day
3 killed in small plane crash in New York
Toppled trees, power lines from strong winds create dangerous conditions
Jeannie Mai hospitalized, withdraws from 'DWTS'
More TOP STORIES News