2 dead in fast-moving fire that tore through New Jersey home

By Eyewitness News
JAMESBURG, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people died in a fast-moving fire that tore through a home in New Jersey early Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived at the house on Sheridan Street in Jamesburg at approximately 3:45 a.m. to find heavy flames that caused extensive damage to the structure.

The victims, whose identities have not been released, were discovered a short time later.

The exact causes of the death will be determined by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner's Office.

No firefighters or police officers were injured.

The Jamesburg Fire Department, the Jamesburg Police Department, the Middlesex County Office of the Fire Marshal, and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office all responded to the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is active and is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Jason Muller of the Jamesburg Police Department at (732) 521-0011, or Detective Deon McCall of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 745-3848.

