2 dead, over 20 wounded in shooting outside Miami banquet hall, police say

MIAMI, Florida -- A mass shooting outside a banquet hall in Miami has left at least two people dead and between 20 and 25 others wounded.

Police say an SUV pulled up to an outdoor party when three suspects exited the vehicle and began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd.

Many were gathered outside the venue, which was hosting a scheduled event and several patrons were standing outside in northwest Miami Dade County.

A fire rescue team responded, determined two victims were deceased on the scene and transported eight others to various hospitals in Miami-Dade and Broward.

In addition, over twelve other victims were self-transported to various hospitals. At least one victim was transported in critical condition.

A police official characterized the shooting as targeted and called it a quote "cowardly act."

Authorities are still looking for the shooters this morning.

Detectives are seeking the assistance of the community with any information, to include the identity/whereabouts of the individuals responsible for this act.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III reacted to the deadly incident, condemning gun violence.


The investigation is ongoing.
