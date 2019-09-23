Police investigate 2 fatal shootings outside clubs in Newark

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was fatally shot in front of a club in downtown Newark Sunday night. Just hours earlier another person was killed outside a lounge in the city's Ironbound district.

Police say the shootings, which occurred in highly trafficked areas, do not appear to be related, and no arrests have been made.

One victim was killed outside of Three Levels Lounge & Sports Bar on Mulberry Street, just across from the Prudential Center, just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

Newark police called it an "isolated incident" with "no threat to the area." An event was not being held at the Prudential Center at the time.

In an apparently separate fatal shooting, one person was killed outside the Rio Lounge, at the corner of Market and Somme streets in the popular Ironbound district, early Sunday morning.

The Essex County Prosecutors Office is investigating both.

