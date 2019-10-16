2 fire trucks crash, injuring 11 firefighters, 1 pedestrian in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two FDNY fire trucks crashed on their way to an emergency call in Brooklyn Tuesday night, injuring nearly a dozen firefighters and a pedestrian.Authorities say the trucks, from Ladder 113 and Engine 249, were on their way to a report of smoke in Crown Heights when they collided at the intersection of Rodgers Avenue and Crown Street around 10 p.m.The Ladder 113 truck was pushed onto the sidewalk, damaging at least three parked cars.The force of the crash took down two utility poles.A 68-year-old pedestrian sustained a minor injury and was taken to an area hospital.Eleven firefighters suffered minor injuries.----------