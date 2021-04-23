2 injured after flames rip through Brooklyn home: Officials

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10513470" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The New York Racing Association says two horses have died as the result of a fire on the backstretch at Belmont Park on Long Island.

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were injured after a fire ripped through a home in Brooklyn Thursday night.FDNY officials say they received a call around 8 p.m. for a two-alarm house fire at 2299 Gerritsen Ave in Sheepshead Bay.Huge flames could be seen burning through the two-story home.Officials say two people suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.The fire was placed under control.There are no details yet on how the blaze started.