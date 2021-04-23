2 injured after flames rip through Brooklyn home: Officials

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

2 injured after flames rip through NYC home: Officials

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were injured after a fire ripped through a home in Brooklyn Thursday night.

FDNY officials say they received a call around 8 p.m. for a two-alarm house fire at 2299 Gerritsen Ave in Sheepshead Bay.

Huge flames could be seen burning through the two-story home.

RELATED | 2 horses killed in fire at Belmont Park
EMBED More News Videos

The New York Racing Association says two horses have died as the result of a fire on the backstretch at Belmont Park on Long Island.



Officials say two people suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.

The fire was placed under control.


There are no details yet on how the blaze started.

RELATED | 1 man dead, 1 injured after fire burns through Upper East Side building
EMBED More News Videos

Firefighters not only had to battle the flames, but a heavy cluttering condition inside the building, apparently on all the floors.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sheepshead baybrooklynnew york citybuilding firefdnyfirehouse firefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manhunt underway for suspect who doused student with hazardous substance
Mom in custody after 6-week-old twins found dead in home
2 tornadoes touched down in Tri-State Wednesday
NYC dad gets vaccine after year-long COVID battle that required transplant
NYC to pay $750K to woman who was shackled during labor
Self-described progressive group opposes Yang for NYC mayor
Ex-Schools chancellor fined $1,100 after 'Hamilton' performance
Show More
The Countdown: Biden unveils bold, green plan; Could the US add a 51st state?
Millions of Americans could be grounded from flying because of REAL ID deadline
Daunte Wright funeral: Rev. Sharpton delivers eulogy at service
3-time cancer survivor also beats COVID
AccuWeather: Breezy and milder
More TOP STORIES News