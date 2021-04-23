2 injured after flames rip through Brooklyn home: Officials

FDNY officials say they received a call around 8 p.m. for a two-alarm house fire at 2299 Gerritsen Ave in Sheepshead Bay.
Huge flames could be seen burning through the two-story home.
Officials say two people suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.
The fire was placed under control.
There are no details yet on how the blaze started.
