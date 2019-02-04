2 innocent bystanders hit by stray bullets in Brooklyn, 1 dead

Police looking for the suspect of a double shooting in Brooklyn.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police say two people shot in Brooklyn Monday, one fatally, were innocent bystanders struck by stray bullets.

It happened just before noon on West 33rd street in Coney Island.

Authorities say two males were involved in a dispute. One of them fired several shots at the other and fled the scene.

The two innocent victims were standing in front of 2749 West 33 Street and were hit by gunfire.

53-year-old Dorothy Dixon was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Coney Island Hospital.

A 47-year-old man was shot in the leg and is in serious but stable condition.

Police are looking for a suspect driving a dark-colored SUV.

