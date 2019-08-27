2 men fatally shot in car in Rosedale, witnesses say gunman returned

ROSEDALE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two men were shot and killed on a residential block in Queens Monday night, and the mother of one of the victims spoke with Eyewitness News in the hours after hearing about her son's murder.
Carmen Grant-White is full of questions, including whether Antoine Folkes' murder is connected to another.
"That's my baby son," she said. "That's my son. Who killed my son?"
She is living through any mother's worst nightmare, after having last seen her 21-year-old son around 7 p.m.
"His friend picked him up, and that's the last I've seen of him," she said. "That's the last I've seen of my son."
It wasn't until 2 a.m. that she got word that he was one of two men inside a Kia who were fatally shot in the chest by gunman in a white SUV on 255th Street in Rosedale.
"We heard gunshots," witness Noah Solomon said. "We thought it was firecrackers, and that's it. We heard it a couple of times, like five times and then three times."
One witness told investigators that the SUV circled back, checking to see if the men were dead in what appears to be a targeted shooting.
And Grant-White believes her son might've been a target earlier in the day.
"He was with another guy, and that guy gets killed, that's what I heard," she said.
She's referring to a shooting hours earlier and just a few miles away from where Folkes was gunned down.
That shooting happened around 4 p.m. Monday. Another white vehicle drove by, shooting bullets into a car at 140th Street and Springfield Boulevard and killing the 21-year-old driver.
Grant-White says that victim was a friend of Folkes and that he was upset about it when she last saw him.
"He was just mourning," she said. "He was just crying. He was just crying."
Now, she's left with just memories of her son, who himself has a 1-year-old son. Folkes was set to turn 22 this Friday.
"This is hard," she said. "This is very, very, very hard."
In both cases, police have said they are looking for white vehicles seen leaving the scene.
But so far, no arrests have been made.
Grant-White says she has no idea why someone would want to hurt her son.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
2 men fatally shot in car in Rosedale, witnesses say gunman returned
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News