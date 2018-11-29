2 men pull driver from car seconds before fiery blast on Long Island

By
RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) --
Two Long Island men are being hailed as heroes after they saved the life of another man whose car burst into flames after he veered off the road.

Joe Desena and Sanjeev Verma pulled the male driver out of the car just seconds before it was fully engulfed.

The accident happened around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday along Express Drive North in Ronkonkoma. Authorities say the driver swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle and crashed into a tree.

Desena immediately began waving down motorists to help get the victim out of the car. Verma, a father of two from Medford, was on his way to driving for Uber in Manhattan and pulled over to help.

Verma said he and Desena tried to get the victim to open the door, but he was unconscious and the door was jammed. So Desena used a tire iron and broke the driver's side window, allowing him and Verma to pull the victim out.

Verma said the victim woke up and thanked them as they were dragging him away from the flames,

"Everyone should help and stop and save the life," Verma told Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne.

Verma's son, 19-year-old Kunal Verma, said he is incredibly proud of his father.

"He just has that personality," Kunal Verma said. "Always helping people, family, friends whoever it is, he will always, no matter, he will go out of his way to help someone."

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
herocrashaccidentfiregood samaritanRonkonkomaSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
DA: Colts Neck suspect shot brother, repeatedly stabbed kids
TIMELINE: Colts Neck family murders
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's 'Abcde' name
Police: Woman pulls knife on man who confronted her over fart
'GMA' Deals and Steals holiday edition: 16 exclusive gift picks for $20 and under
9-year-old Jewish boy randomly punched in face in Brooklyn
2 women arrested following violent altercation at NJ Wawa
Caught on camera: Postal worker throws package onto lawn
Show More
Letter to Santa ends up at NYC bar, but wishes still come true
Leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
Couple sues Sandals after bride says she was groped by butler
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress
Brooklyn church burns down for 2nd time in 11 years
More News