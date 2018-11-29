Two Long Island men are being hailed as heroes after they saved the life of another man whose car burst into flames after he veered off the road.Joe Desena and Sanjeev Verma pulled the male driver out of the car just seconds before it was fully engulfed.The accident happened around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday along Express Drive North in Ronkonkoma. Authorities say the driver swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle and crashed into a tree.Desena immediately began waving down motorists to help get the victim out of the car. Verma, a father of two from Medford, was on his way to driving for Uber in Manhattan and pulled over to help.Verma said he and Desena tried to get the victim to open the door, but he was unconscious and the door was jammed. So Desena used a tire iron and broke the driver's side window, allowing him and Verma to pull the victim out.Verma said the victim woke up and thanked them as they were dragging him away from the flames,"Everyone should help and stop and save the life," Verma told Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne.Verma's son, 19-year-old Kunal Verma, said he is incredibly proud of his father."He just has that personality," Kunal Verma said. "Always helping people, family, friends whoever it is, he will always, no matter, he will go out of his way to help someone."The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.----------