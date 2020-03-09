2 more arrests after girl brutally attacked by gang in Crown Heights

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police arrested seven teenagers in connection with a gang assault and robbery captured on camera in Brooklyn.

Investigators charged six boys and one girl with gang assault.

A rally was held over the weekend, condemning the brutal assault of a 15-year-old Brooklyn girl, with the victim's grandmother and local activists decrying the attack that was caught on video.

"My granddaughter, her spirits are broke, mine is broke," Pamela, the victim's grandmother, said at the rally in Crown Heights. "All I think about is the boy, Lesandro Guzman Felix, 15, who got killed in the Bronx, and I thought, please don't let nothing happen to my baby."

The NYPD says that the boys, ranging in age from 14 to 17 years old, turned themselves in at the 77th Precinct.

Their fate will be decided in Family Court.

The shocking incident happened Thursday at 4:10 p.m. on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights.

Disturbing video shows a group of teenage boys pounce on the girl. They punched and kicked her over and over until she was unconscious.

The video also showed one of the boys stealing her Air Jordan sneakers, phone, and wallet.

Tony Herbert, a community advocate, has spoken with the mother of one of the teenagers who is charged. He said the boy's mother is apologizing to the victim's family and says she is also willing to purchase new Air Jordans for the girl.

The girl was taken to a hospital for bruising and trauma. She is now at home recovering.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crown heightsbrooklynnew york cityattackrobberyabc7ny instagram
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
15 confirmed NYC coronavirus cases, more than 100 statewide
Schools and universities closed amid COVID-19 outbreak
Markets, oil prices plunge over coronavirus concerns
6th 'presumptive positive' case of coronavirus announced in NJ
COVID-19 Outbreak: Grand Princess cruise ship scheduled to dock in Bay Area
Coronavirus: 1st positive case of coronavirus confirmed in CT
Coronavirus Updates: What we know about COVID-19
Show More
AccuWeather: Spring-like weather returns!
Police ID man wanted in Manhattan deli stabbing
Sen. Booker endorses VP Biden in 2020 presidential race
N. Korea fires weapons after threatening 'momentous' action
Wife of NY lawyer infected with COVID-19 speaks out
More TOP STORIES News