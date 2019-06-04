2 officers shot, suspect killed in Ardsley motel drug arrest

By
ARDSLEY, Westchester County (WABC) -- Two Ardsley police officers were shot during a drug arrest at an Ardsley motel. The suspect was killed in the shootout.

The officers were hit when gunfire erupted at the Ardsley Acres Motel on Saw Mill River Road just before 11 p.m. Monday.

FBI agents were executing a search warrant, assisted with Ardsley police.

The suspect, "came out of a room and engaged opened fire in gunfire. Multiple shots were exchanged between the officers and the suspect."

The 43-year-old suspect was fatally shot.

Two Ardsley police officers were also struck by gunfire, and taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Ardsley Police Chief Anthony Picolino said there is no ongoing criminal activity at the hotel, and the police operation was targeting the suspect. There is no threat to the public, he added.

"We have a secure scene, we are not looking for anybody," he said. This was contained and there's nothing for them to worry about. The scene is safe, the village is safe."

"It's quiet, I don't stay there but it doesn't give me any problems. And this just isn't what we're used to," a neighbor said.

Right now it's unclear if those officers were injured by gunfire from the suspect or if it was friendly fire.

That's going to be the subject of an investigation by the Westchester County Prosecutor's Office

