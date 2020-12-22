2 people exit flight via emergency slide as plane taxis at LaGuardia

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Two people opened a cabin door and exited a plane via the emergency slide at LaGuardia Airport on Monday.

Delta Airlines Flight 462 was headed to Atlanta and was taxiing out when the incident occurred.

Officials with Delta said a party of two opened the door and exited through the slide.

The plane then returned to the gate where other passengers deplaned and were put on alternate flights.

The plane was checked by maintenance technicians after the incident and was scheduled to return to service Monday evening.

TRENDING: Hiker recalls rescuing injured bald eagle before snow storm
EMBED More News Videos

A hiker in Connecticut recalled his close encounter with an injured bald eagle and his comical effort to rescue it before Wednesday's snowstorm.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityqueenseast elmhurstlaguardia airportplane evacuatedflight emergencydelta
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When Americans could see $600 direct stimulus payment
Santa Claus granted NY quarantine travel waiver for Christmas
Man out $23K after waiting too long to report stolen money, bank says
New Jersey AG overhauls police use-of-force rules
Virgin joins Delta, British Airways to test those coming from UK to NYC
More than $1M in counterfeit toys seized at Port of NY/Newark
YMCA asks 'What's Your Y?' as they push for donations amid pandemic
Show More
7 On Your Side gets $34,000 refund for canceled charity fundraiser
Accelerant found at site of NYC fire that killed 3, injured 4
Biden gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
COVID Live Updates: 4 million cases, 50,000 deaths in US in Dec.
NYC unveils mental health resources for students amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News